Women seal Freya Jupp signing

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of former Academy player Freya Jupp, who returns to the club on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old striker, who began her footballing journey at Saints, marks a homecoming move by signing her first professional contract upon joining.

The England youth international left the south coast to join Arsenal at 16-years-old and shone in their Academy ranks, even scoring a dramatic late winner in a pre-season senior debut against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

She then moved to the United States where she impressed in the college system, spending three years at DePaul University before transferring to the University of Minnesota for her senior year.

After returning to England for the next step of her career, Jupp said: “It's really good to be back, some of the girls are still here from when I grew up in the Academy so it's really nice to be back with them as well.

"It's been my dream since I was a little girl to go pro, so to finally sign that contract feels good. I'm really proud and excited to kick on."