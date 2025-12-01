Win tickets to the Halo Lounge on New Year's Day with Share the Joy

Share the Joy with your community this Christmas — and be in with a chance of spending New Year’s Day in style at St Mary’s Stadium.

For as little as £5, you can enter the Share the Joy Prize Draw to win two Halo Lounge tickets for Saints vs Millwall on January 1st 2026.

All funds raised through Share the Joy help Saints Foundation continue providing life-changing opportunities that support our city and its communities to thrive. Other prizes include hospitality experiences, home match tickets, signed merchandise from players and ambassadors, and much more.

Full list of Prizes

How your donation makes a difference

£5 (one chance to win) could buy shin pads for a young person to take part in our Premier League Primary Stars after-school football clubs for the first time. 60% of our Premier League Primary Stars participants live in the 20% most deprived areas of Southampton, so your donation can help them learn a new skill.

£10 (two chances to win) could buy a pack of resistance bands for our Falls Recovery sessions, helping people get back on their feet and improve their strength, balance, and mobility.

£50 (ten chances to win) could fund transport for three older adults to attend our community sessions. Almost 1 in 5 older adults in Southampton feel lonely, and our projects give them a place not only to maintain their fitness but also to build positive connections.

Over the last year, we have worked with participants as young as 5 and as old as 97. Our projects span generations and make a meaningful impact across the city.

To kick off the Share the Joy season, we surprised our Senior Saints class at Thornhill Baptist Church with a visit from Bassett Green Primary School’s Premier League Primary Stars — led by Saints Foundation Ambassador and Boxing Champion Ryan Garner.

WATCH HERE