West End Stars Present: An Evening of Christmas Crackers at St Mary’s Stadium

Get ready for a special Christmas evening at St Mary’s Stadium!

On the 19th December, from 6:45 PM, the heart of Southampton will be alive with festive spirit as the Northam Fan Zone transforms into a haven of Christmas cheer.

Join us for an unforgettable night of festive fun, complete with mulled wine, hot cider, and plenty of seasonal treats to keep you warm. Let the rich, aromatic scents of Christmas fill the air as you mingle with fellow fans and friends. It’s the perfect setting to get into the Christmas spirit!

As the evening unfolds, London’s West End stars will take to the stage alongside a full live band, delivering stunning renditions of your favourite Christmas classics. From heartwarming carols to upbeat festive hits, this night promises to be a celebration of music and cheer. Whether you're a dancer or just want to sing along, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With a lineup of talented performers, this event is perfect for all to dance the night away. Don't miss this opportunity to experience Christmas at one of the most iconic stadiums in the South.

Secure your place now and make this Christmas one to remember.