Your matchday show, Early Doors, is now available to watch, with Saints legend Franny Benali joining this week's episode as special guest.

The long-serving former defender, who made almost 400 appearances for the club, joins his ex-teammate and our Early Doors co-host, Matt Le Tissier, to look back on some of his best memories as a Southampton player.

Also in the show, Matt and presenter Tom Deacon spotlight some amazing moments against today's opposition, Aston Villa, including the famous 6-1 victory in 2015 that featured Sadio Mané’s fastest hat-trick in Premier League history.

Watch now

Elsewhere, there’s a dramatic edition of Taking On Le Tiss, as Matt’s knowledge is tested against the Saints fans with a controversial outcome, while AFC Totton take on the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge in support of Voice FM.

We also have club partners Paris Smith taking on our Academy stars in a Quickfire Crossbar rematch, and producer Rocket heads out to the fan zones at St Mary’s to quiz the Saints supporters.

Early Doors is available now, via YouTube, the Saints app and Facebook.