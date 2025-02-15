The latest episode of Early Doors is now available to watch, as Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon kick off our matchday against Bournemouth.

Our hosts are today joined by former Saints goalkeeper Paul Jones, who shares some of his best stories from his time with the club, while Tom visits the gym of Southampton boxing star Ryan Garner to get put through his paces after accepting his challenge from the last show.

We also have the Saints fans once again going up against Matt in Taking on Le Tiss, while in The Vault we look back on Dušan Tadić's famous double in a classic meeting with the Cherries. We also hear from Saints boss Ivan Jurić after his first weeks in charge, while Ryan Fraser drops in too.

Elsewhere in the show, club partner Paris Smith take on our Academy in the latest edition of Quickfire Crossbar, while Hearts Athletic from the City of Southampton Sunday Football League look to win a donation from Saints to The United Voice of African Associations charity when they take on the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

Watch now in the official Saints app, or on our YouTube and Facebook channels.

