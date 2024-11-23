Southampton Under-18s lost their final group game in the Premier League Cup on Saturday, falling to a 3-1 defeat away at West Ham United.

The hosts took an early lead through Josh Ajala, but Saints drew level when Nick Oyekunle finished expertly, only for West Ham to regain the lead a minute later through Elisha Sowunmi.

Some positive spells of possession followed for Saints in the second half as they looked to secure a result, but West Ham’s win was confirmed by Ajala’s second five minutes from full-time.

It was within the first minute when the hosts took the lead at Little Heath Sports Centre, as Josh Ajala finished smartly with just 60 seconds on the clock.

Saints looked to respond quickly and almost levelled when a free kick from Harry Gathercole was spilled backwards by West Ham goalkeeper Lanre Awesu, although he claimed the ball just as it looked to be heading over the line.

Calum McFarlane’s side then started to control proceedings with some patient possession, and Oyekunle’s shot, after he had worked space just outside the area, was well beaten away by Awesu on 22 minutes.

Oyekunle was not to be denied for long though, and continued his strong goalscoring start to the season just after the half hour mark when he timed his run in behind to perfection, evading several challenges before sliding home the equaliser.

Oyekunle was on target again for Saints. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Against the run of play though, West Ham went 2-1 ahead almost immediately as Sowunmi found the top corner from the home side’s next venture forwards.

Into the second half, Saints had the first attempt on goal early on when substitute Sufianu Sillah Dibaga had a shot saved from a narrow angle after being slid through into a shooting position.

Saints goalkeeper Dylan Moody had to be alert to prevent West Ham stretching their lead, palming Rayan Oyebade’s downward header away from danger with other home players ready for a rebound.

After more positive play from Saints in search of a second equaliser, it was the hosts who found the net for a third time; good play from Majid Balogun on the left saw him set up Ajala for his second of the game, which was finished from close range.

Saints are back in action on Saturday 30th November when they travel away to face Leicester City, with kick off in the Under-18 Premier League set for 11am.

West Ham: Awesu, Medine, Mayers (Nwosu 62), Golambeckis, Oyebade, Fearon, Sowunmi, Kamara, Ajala, Hargan, Adiele (Balogun 70).

Subs not used: Hooper, Halimi, Beckford.

Goals: Ajala 1, 85, Sowunmi 35

Saints: Moody, Adjei-Afriyie, Okunola-Matthews, Dobson-Ventura, Sheaf (Goremusandu 77), McMullan, Newman (Martin 45), Rohart-Brown (Sillah Dibaga 45), Oyekunle, Daley, Gathercole.

Subs not used: Upstell, Bassega.

Goals: Oyekunle 34.