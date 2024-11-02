Southampton Under-18s had to settle for a 2-2 draw away at West Ham in the Under-18s Premier League, despite putting in a strong performance worthy of a win.

The hosts took an early lead when Elisha Sowunmi curled home, but Saints turned the score around to take a 2-1 lead into half time thanks to Nick Oyekunle and Sufianu Sillah Dibaga.

The hosts equalised through Andre Dike against the run of play in the second period as Saints saw many chances come and go as they looked to claim the three points on offer.

Saints started brightly and had two early chances; Oyekunle stung the palms of West Ham goalkeeper Finlay Hooper before James Martin slid a second effort narrowly wide after being played through into a shooting position on the left.

However, it was West Ham who took the lead in the 13 minute, when Sowunmi curled home a left footed shot from just outside the Saints penalty area.

Saints looked for a quick response and forced another good save when Sillah Dibaga beat his man and cut a pass back for Aston Daley, but the midfielder’s shot was palmed away for a corner.

It had been a fairly even game up to the half hour mark, but West Ham almost doubled their lead when a wide free kick delivery gave defender Airidas Golambeckis a chance to attack the ball in the air as his header cannoned off the crossbar.

However, Saints found their equaliser in the 38th minute when a measured ball over the top of the defence found Sillah-Dibaga’s run, and his ball across the box was turned home by Nick Oyekunle after his perfectly timed run to the penalty spot.

Oyekunle was on target for Saints. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Another attack down the right then saw Saints complete a swift turnaround; this time Aston Daley was the provider as he advanced towards the byline before finding Sillah Dibaga, who tucked away neatly into the corner.

Early in the second half, Saints looked to extend their lead as Daley and Oyekunle had opportunities to score – the former curled his right footed effort wide before the latter forced home goalkeeper Finlay Hooper to push away.

However, it was West Ham who grabbed the next goal of the contest and it came on the hour mark, as Sowunmi squared across goal for Dike to turn home from close range.

A good spell of pressure from Saints followed in response and they went within inches of regaining the lead when Oyekunle thought he had found the net from Josh Pitts’ ball back into the area, but an excellent save denied him.

The sustained attacks from the Saints forced another late chance as the game moved into the final five minutes, but Pitts couldn't connect with Sillah Dibaga’s drilled ball to the back post.

Calum McFarlane’s and Andrew Surman’s side continued to push for a winner right up to the final whistle, with Pitts seeing two further opportunities struck wide when through on goal.

Saints are back in action on Saturday 23 November when they return to East London to face West Ham again, with kick off in the Under-18 Premier League Cup set for 11am.

West Ham: Hooper, Medine, Scanlon, Golambeckis, Oyebade (Halim 64), Nwosu, Dike (Chigwada 79), Kamara, Caliste, Sowunmi, Balogun.

Subs not used: Awesu, Beckford, Hargan.

Goals: Sowunmi 13, Dike 60.

Yellow cards: Scanlon.

Saints: Shombe, Adjei-Afriyie, Dobson-Ventura, Fry, Sewell, McMullan, Sillah Dibaga Daley, Oyekunle, Gathercole (Martin 45), Pitts.

Subs not used: Upstell, Sheaf, Goremusandu, Bassega

Goals: Oyekunle 38, Sillah Dibaga 41.