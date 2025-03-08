Southampton Under-18s confirmed a third straight win in the Under-18 Premier League with a controlled 5-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

An excellent first half saw Saints hold a 3-1 lead at half time, with a Nick Oyekunle penalty and a Harry Gathercole brace for the hosts and a solitary response from Brighton’s Jacob Parsons.

The hosts then managed the second half very well and added two further goals as Oyekunle continued his fine season in front of goal to complete his hat-trick.

The opening stages of the game were tight and competitive as both sides searched for some control of the proceedings.

After several dangerous attacks from both sides were thwarted by good defending, Saints took the lead in the 18th minute when striker Oyekunle won a penalty and picked himself up to dispatch confidently from 12 yards.

It was 2-0 just before the half hour mark when, after seeing off some Brighton pressure, a decisive move involving Aston Daley and Gathercole saw the latter played in on goal to slide home.

However, the Seagulls found a way back into the contest when pressing from visiting striker Jacob Parsons saw a clearance from Saints goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson cannon back off him and into the net.

Shortly before half time though, a wonderful second goal from Gathercole saw Andrew Surman’s hosts go 3-1 up.

There looked to be little on as Saints had possession on the edge of the Brighton box but the winger took one stride onto a lay off from Daley and sent a curling effort arcing into the far corner of the net.

Into the second half, Brighton looked for a way back into the game early and a free kick effort from Shane Nti almost saw them score a second, but a good save from Abbotson saw him turn the ball around the post.

It took until the 67th minute for the next goal in the game and it was Saints who added another to their tally.

Full-back Hansel Adjei-Afriyie sped into a crossing position on the right and squared across goal for Oyekunle, who continued his superb form by turning home from close range.

Saints saw out their win well having earned a comfortable lead in the game and added a fifth goal late on as great play in the penalty area saw Oyekunle secure his hat trick in stoppage time.

Saints are back in action on Saturday 15th March when they travel away to take on Reading in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at Bearwood Park set for 11am.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriye, Dobson-Ventura (c), Okonola-Matthews, Sewell, Williams (Martin 46'), Dibaga (Goremusandu 68'), Daley, Oyekunle, McMullan, Gathercole.

Subs not used: Newman, Richardson, Rodda, Martin.

Goals: Oyekunle (18' pen, 67', 90+2'), Gathercole (28', 39').

Brighton: Rutter, Hayden (Lawson 62'), Anah, Ademola, Ferdinand, Middleton, West (Trialist B 62'), Lane, Parsons (Alakiu 68'), Nti (Outen 63'), Silsby (Ibrahim 83').

Subs not used:

Goals: Parsons (35').

Yellow Cards: Alakiu.