U18 Report: Saints 1-1 Crystal Palace

Southampton Under-18s netted a late penalty to claim a dramatic point in the Under-18s Premier League against Crystal Palace.

Palace were ahead in the first half after Ben Casey found the net, but a red card for the visitors’ Sebastian Williams gave Saints the chance to claim a point with late pressure, which they did so through Nick Oyekunle in stoppage-time.

The game was an even affair early on, as Saints fielded a youthful starting line-up with multiple Under-16s involved including Oscar Abbotson, Leo Rodella, and a first Under-18s start for Klevi Bariami.

With both sides looking for some control of the play, it took until the 21st minute for the first shot of the afternoon for Saints; positive play involving Aston Daley and Harry Gathercole saw the latter with space, but his effort was deflected and Palace goalkeeper Marcus Hill to collected easily.

Further good play from Saints saw them go close twice more, with Tino Goremusandu’s cross deflected narrowly over before Daley’s long-range strike forced Hill into more action.

However, it was Palace who took the lead against the run of first half play when possession was stolen in the Saints half, which led to Casey finishing from close range.

More pressure late in the first half from the visitors almost saw them double their lead before the break when Kai-Reece Adams-Collman broke through and forced an excellent smothering save from Abbotson.

U16s goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson played up the age groups again. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Saints started the second half brightly and looking to get themselves back on level terms through substitute Sufianu Sillah Dibaga, who went went close when he was played through by Gathercole but saw his shot well blocked by the goalkeeper.

Oyekunle – also introduced at the break – then went within inches of the equaliser as well when he dragged a left footed shot wide of the far post with Hill well beaten.

The second period proved to be a competitive affair again and Palace were reduced to 10 men on 84 minutes when a late challenge from Williams saw him shown a straight red card.

Subsequent late pressure from Saints saw them try to force their way through a stubborn backline, and the patience was rewarded when they were given a late penalty after a handball by a Palace defender.

Oyekunle stepped up confidently to slot home from the spot in stoppage time and earn Saints' first point against Crystal Palace in the last five Under-18s meetings.

Saints are back in action on Tuesday 4th February when they host Derby County in the FA Youth Cup, with kick off at St Mary’s Stadium set for 7pm.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie, Dobson-Ventura (c), Okonola-Matthews (Sewell 67), Sheaf, Martin, Bariami (Sillah Dibaga 45), Rodella (Oyekunle 45), Gathercole, Daley, Goremusandu.

Subs not used: Upstell, Myers.

Goals: Oyekunle (pen) 90+3.

Yellow cards: Oyekunle, Daley.

Crystal Palace: Hill, King, Benamer, Adams-Collman, Somade, Fasida, Drakes-Thomas (White 84), Danaher, Casey (Okoli 90+1), Williams (c), Henry (Osei 65).

Subs not used: Mason, Montjen.

Goals: Casey 37.

Yellow cards: Adams-Collman, King, Fasida, Danaher.

Red cards: Williams.