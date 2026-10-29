Southampton's Under-18s were beaten by Manchester City in the U18 Premier League Cup on Wednesday 28th October 2026.

A quickfire first half brace from Timeo Whisker either side of the half hour mark was the difference at the City Football Academy.

Wyatt Comley came close to an early goal for Andrew Surman's side with a header that was held by Ben Vickery, but that was the opening chance of very few in the first half.

The hosts had shaded the opening exchanges and took the lead in the 27th minute when a low cross from Darren Motsi angled perfectly past the defence to the far post where Whisker arrived to slot home first time.

Just four minutes later, an almost identical move resulted in a second for City when another low Motsi cross found Whisker in the same position for his second back post finish in no time at all.

Saints needed a response in the second half but it was the hosts who came closer to extending their lead; Tirenioluwa Aiyegbusi was kept out by a strong close range save by Oscar Abbotson inside the penalty area.

Tyler Lemon did well to create his own shooting chance from nowhere with a jinking run in from the right wing, but his effort was comfortably saved by Vickery.

Half time Saints substitute George Robinson then denied the hosts their third with an impressive block on the line as Alfie Turley struck at close range from a corner.

Abbotson was called into action again twice in quick succession to keep out Motsi, first at the near post and then with an effort from the centre of the penalty area.

The final act of the game saw another goal line clearance from Robinson at a corner, this time to clear Archie Thornton's headed effort, as the hosts were more than worthy of their two-goal victory on a disappointing afternoon for Saints' youngsters.

Man City: Vickery, Carrington, Thornton (C), Lawrie, Turley (Smith 88’), Gueke, Whisker (Fullen 88’), Nduka (Stewart 14’), Aiyegbusi, Motsi, Woode (Aina 30’).

Unused substitutes: Mathiesen, Indequi, Plummer.

Goals: Whisker (27', 31').

Booked: Motsi.

Saints:Abbotson, Lawson (Wells 64’), Vallance, Sewell, Afzal (Robinson 46’), Lovatt, Lemon (Ifeanyochukwu 46’), Fletcher, Linton (Duffy 64’), Comley (Denny-Abdallah 46’), Parry.

Unused substitutes: Clark, Nwosa, Bowden.

Booked: Fletcher.

Referee: Jodie Hunter.