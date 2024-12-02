U18 Report: Leicester 1-2 Saints

Southampton Under-18s claimed a 2-1 win over Leicester City to strengthen their position near the top of the Under-18s Premier League South.

An impressive first half showing from Calum McFarlane’s side saw them take a one goal lead into half time after a 20th-minute own goal.

Oli Newman then doubled the lead early in the second period, and this proved enough for the win despite the home side halving the deficit through Lorenz Hutchinson.

Saints started the game well and controlled the early stages with good spells of possession; Nick Oyekunle had the first chance when he hooked a firm cross from Hansel Adjei-Afriye wide at the near post.

Leicester’s first openings of the contest came after 15 minutes when both Bartosz Kosiorek and Luqman Aideed saw shots well blocked.

The positive start from Saints continued though and they took a 20th minute lead when Sufianu Sillah Dibaga’s ball across goal was diverted into his own net by Leicester defender Will Daniels.

The pattern of the game stayed much the same for the rest of the half, although Saints did have to be wary of the threat on the break from the hosts – highlighted by Josh King flying beyond the Saints backline and shooting wide on the counter shortly before half time.

Saints led at the break. (Photos: Alex Hannam)

In the second half, Saints picked up where they had left off and doubled their advantage on 49 minutes.

Newman arrived in the box to finish an attack by sweeping the ball into the net, with his shot too hot for home goalkeeper Jake Donohue to handle.

Despite the Saints dominance, Leicester gave themselves a way back into the game when Hutchinson stole possession high and curled home a superb shot into the top corner.

Hutchinson then tried his luck again from range as the game moved into its closing stages, but his strike flew well over and allowed Saints to see out their win to take the three points on offer back to the South Coast.

Leicester: Donohue, Gray, Daniels (Owusu 70), Dyke, Adedeji (Diallo 60), Khela, Aluko, Aideed, King, Kosiorek (De Lisle 45), Hutchinson.

Unused subs: McNab, Toko.

Goals: Hutchinson 67.

Yellow cards: Dyke, Owusu.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie, Okonola-Matthews, Dobson-Ventura, Sewell, Martin, Newman, Daley, Oyekunle, Rohart-Brown (McMullan 70), Sillah Dibaga.

Unused subs: Upstell, Sheaf, Goremusandu, Bassega.

Goals: Daniles (og) 20, Newman 49.

Yellow cards: Oyekunle.