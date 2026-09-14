Southampton Under-18s bounced back from their first league defeat of the season in some style, running out 4-1 winners at Ipswich on Saturday.

Saints were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal last time out but have otherwise been free-scoring, and took their tally to 19 goals in five games at the start of the Under-18 Premier League campaign.

The talented Wyatt Comley fired Saints in front inside five minutes from the first of three set-piece goals, curling a left-footed free-kick into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Comley got his second on 28 minutes as Ipswich goalkeeper Ruben Wreford was left cursing his luck after an impressive double save.

First denying Marley Parry, Wreford bravely dived at the feet of Junior Kuzanga, but Comley was in the right place to finish off the loose ball, showing terrific composure in a crowded penalty area.

Wreford did keep the score down by keeping out Luke Fletcher’s low drive from distance, but Kuzanga rose highest to head home a far-post corner early in the second period to effectively end the game as a contest.

Four minutes later Archie Lovatt scored the goal of the game, giving Saints a 4-0 lead before the hour mark with a superbly struck left-footed free-kick from the left side of the box that swung away from Wreford’s dive and nestled into the far corner of the net.

Andrew Surman’s side looked on course to keep a clean sheet when substitute Toby Bowden cleared a low shot off the line, denying Jayden Adetiba a consolation goal, but the hosts did eventually get themselves on the scoresheet when Roman Burton-Yurevich raced through to pull one back in stoppage time.

The victory leaves Saints in second place in the early season Under-18 Premier League table, having won four of their first five games.

Ipswich Town U18: Wreford, Barry, Ness (c) (Ologho 68), Felicio (Duggins 73), Olawole, Pedder, Aditiba, Stewart (Msabah 56), Olakazim (Burton-Yurevich 56), Brentnall (Conneely 56), Atherton.

Unused substitutes: Buskell, Carr.

Goals: Burton-Yurevich (90+2').

Booked: Felicio.

Southampton U18: Moloney, Wells (Bowden 62), Sewell (c), Afzal (Robinson 51), Vallance, Nutter, Lovatt (Sainsbury 72), Comley (Bariami 62), Fletcher (Lemon 46), Parry, Kuzanga.

Unused substitutes: Brockway.

Goals: Comley (5', 28'), Kuzanga (52'), Lovatt (56').

Booked: Comley, Lemon.

Referee: Oliver Morris-Sanders.