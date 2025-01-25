U18 Report: Fulham 2-1 Saints

Southampton Under-18s fell to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday despite controlling much of the game and creating the best opportunities.

Goals against the run of play from Farhaan Ali Wahid and Macauley Zepa put Fulham 2-0 ahead, and it was the hosts who claimed their win despite a late strike from Saints striker Nick Oyekunle in stoppage time.

The first clear opportunity of the game came for Saints early on when Broghan Sewell found space to play a low ball into Oyekunle in the box and his shot on the turn was blocked well by Fulham.

Saints were building into the early stages and, after Fulham’s Seth Ridgeon had seen a long-range effort blocked at the other end of the pitch, Harry Gathercole tested home goalkeeper Dino Kaiser with a shot from outside the area that was comfortably dealt with.

Photos: Craig Hobbs

Calum McFarlane’s side were playing some excellent football and had Fulham penned back in their own half, and multiple chances almost saw Saints take the lead.

Hansel Adjei-Afriye combined well on the right and saw his shot on the angle cannon back off the crossbar, and more promising play from Sufianu Sillah Dibaga on the opposite flank saw him square across the area for Oyekunle, who could only poke wide on the stretch.

Oyekunle, along with several teammates, was proving to be a thorn in Fulham’s side and the striker saw another opportunity go begging before half time when he fired over after being played through by Leo Rodella.

The Saints pressure continued into the early part of the second half, but it was Fulham who took a surprise lead on 54 minutes when Ali Wahid produced a smart finish after picking up play just outside the penalty area.

Saints goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson then had to make an important double save to stop the hosts doubling their lead after the hour mark, first parrying Tom Wingate’s powerful strike and then getting up to smother Aidan Evans’s rebound.

Photos: Craig Hobbs

With time not on their side, Saints were then desperately unlucky not to equalise when Leo Rodella broke through and squared to Oyekunle close to goal, the striker proving frustrated once again after hitting the post under pressure from a Fulham challenge.

The visitors maintained the pressure as they looked for a way back into the contest, but another Fulham breakaway goal saw them add to their lead after 79 minutes as Zepa raced through and tucked home.

After creating most of the game’s best openings, Saints did get the goal they deserved when Oyekunle fired home low into the corner of the net, but it was Fulham who claimed the three points on offer despite a nervy finish.

Saints are back in action on Friday 31st January when they travel away to face Fulham in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at the Motspur Park set for 11am.

(Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Fulham: Kaiser, Walters, Picotto, Cooke, Schutter, Khan, Zepa (Faux 81'), Ridgeon, Lubega (Evans 46'), Wingate (Sutton-Bangura 90+1'), Ali Wahid (c).

Unused subs: Varney, Hall.

Goals: Ali Wahid 54', Zepa 79'.

Bookings: Sutton-Bangura.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriye, Dobson-Ventura (c), Okonola-Matthews, Sewell (Sheaf 71'), Martin, Gathercole, Daley, Oyekunle, Rodella (Barini 67'), Dibaga.

Unused subs: Shombe, Goremusandu, Frederick.

Goals: Oyekunle 90+3'.

Yellow cards: Sewell, Dobson-Ventura, Sheaf.