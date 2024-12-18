U18 Report: Brighton 2-1 Saints

Southampton Under-18s fell to an unfortunate late defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Under-18s Premier League.

Saints took an early lead when Nick Oyekunle put them in front on four minutes, but Brighton levelled when Shane Nti found the net with the last kick of the first half.

The second half performance from Saints warranted at least a share of the spoils as they hit the crossbar on three separate occasions, but it was Brighton who won the game against the run of play when Ronnie Gorman fired home in the 90th minute.

Saints made the perfect start to the game when, after a spell of good early possession, Oyekunle opened the scoring on four minutes.

Nick Oyekunle added another to his tally. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Brighton looked to respond straight away and their first break produced three separate shots, as Dylan Moody made two good saves and Hansel Adjei-Afriyie made another block.

Further chances saw Sufianu Sillah Dibaga get a shot on target and Thierry Rohart-Brown fire over, before a goalmouth scramble at the other end needed further Saints blocks to preserve the lead.

The hosts had a big opportunity to level the contest just before the break when Callum Mackley’s cross was volleyed wide by Nehemiah Oriola, and even more excellent blocks denied the Brighton further before the break.

However, Brighton found their equaliser in the last action of the first half when a low cutback into the penalty area was finished by Nti.

The first big chance of the second half fell to Saints when substitute Josh Pitts found himself with space to control and fire towards the near post, but his effort was well turned wide by Brighton goalkeeper Alfie Mansell.

Further opportunities to regain the lead then came and went; first, excellent build up saw Sufianu Sillah Dibaga hook wide on the stretch.

Thierry Rohart-Brown was then unfortunate to see his header strike the crossbar after meeting a cross into a central area.

Calum McFarlane’s side controlled the second period and were desperately unlucky once again when they struck the crossbar twice more in quick succession, with Pitts and Tommy Dobson-Ventura seeing their efforts come off the woodwork when Brighton were unable to clear.

Despite their strong showing being worthy of at least something from the game, Saints were then dealt a late blow when Gorman fired in with 90 minutes on the clock, giving Brighton all three points on offer.

Saints are back in action on Saturday 25th January when they travel away to face Fulham in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at the Motspur Park set for 11am.

Brighton: Mansell, Hayden, Outen, Mthunzi, Vickers (Lawson 67), Mackley (c), Oriola (Middleton 89), Lane, West, Nti (Cullinane 89), Silsby (Gorman 67).

Unused subs: Ferdinand.

Goals: Nti 45+4, Gorman 90.

Yellow cards: Lane, Gorman, Middleton, Mackle.

Saints: Moody, Adjei-Afriyie, Dobson-Ventura (c), Fry, Okonola-Matthews, McMullan, Newman (Pitts 45), Daley, Oyekunle, Rohart-Brown, Sillah Dibaga (Gathercole 77).

Unused subs: Upstell, Sheaf, Bassega.

Goals: Oyekunle 4.

Yellow cards: McMullan.