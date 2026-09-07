Southampton Under-18s’ unbeaten start to the season came to an end at the weekend as Arsenal claimed a narrow 1-0 win at the Sobha Realty Training Centre.

The Gunners picked up their first win of the campaign thanks to Maalik Hashi’s opener after 16 minutes.

Andrew Surman’s side saw most of the ball but couldn’t find a way back in the capital to suffer a first defeat of the campaign.

An evenly-matched start brought an opening goal just past the quarter-of-an-hour mark, as Hashi drove forward, cut inside onto his left foot and guided a strike into the bottom corner via the post.

Saints almost responded immediately when Ralph Brockway glanced a header from a free-kick just wide.

The Gunners then pressed for a second as Jaden Maghoma fired an effort just over the bar, before Hashi struck the post on the stroke of half time.

Arsenal looked to continue their strong first-half showing after the restart, with Luis Munoz trying his luck twice from long range, but neither effort troubled George Moloney in the Saints goal.

The visitors began to grow into the contest around the hour mark and threatened through Walter Nutter, whose effort forced Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter into a diving save.

With the hosts still holding a slender advantage heading into the closing stages, Munoz sent Hashi through one-on-one, but Moloney produced a fine save to keep Surman’s side within touching distance.

Saints then had a late opportunity to find an equaliser when a short back pass released Brockway through on goal, but Porter reacted quickly to race off of his line and deny him as the Gunners held on for all three points.

Arsenal: Porter, Hamill (Sampang 46’), Abubakar, McCarron, Mbala, Murisa, Sesay (Phillips 60’), Purdy (Owusu-Gyasi 71’), Maghoma, Hashi, Munoz.

Unused substitutes: Lupinski, Stachow, Arteta, Frohock.

Goals: Hashi (16').

Southampton: Moloney, Wells, Vallance, Martin (Azfal (46’), Sewell, Nutter, Comley (Fletcher 60’), Lovatt (Bariami 71’), Kuzanga, Brockway, Parry.

Unused substitutes: Richardson, Lemon, Robinson.

Referee: Abdul Olol.