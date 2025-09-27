Together against Suicide: Extra Time Hub

Southampton Football Club and its charity Saints Foundation are teaming up this season to pilot a matchday mental health service, the Extra Time hub.

The club is one of 11 clubs funded by the Premier League to take part in their Together Against Suicide campaign during the 2025/26 season. The aim is to raise awareness about this important issue and provide a service that offers help to supporters when they are most in need.

Sadly, suicide is an issue that affects people of all ages and from all backgrounds. Statistics from the Samaritans show that one in four us has experienced suicidal thoughts but having that first conversation can make all the difference.

In our city, statistics from Southampton Data Observatory also show that of the men who died by suicide in the last two years, over half (54%) were not known to mental health services.

How the project will work

Football brings people together, and Southampton’s campaign Extra Time will see a range of local partners within the mental health space come together on a matchday to offer the chance for fans to talk and seek out information if they need it.

No appointment is required; all supporters can come into the Extra Time hub where they will be greeted by staff. Experts will be on hand to have friendly and confidential conversations with supporters in need.

The Extra Time hub will be available from the Swansea game on Saturday 18th October.

Our work

This project continues on the brilliant work already being done by Saints Foundation in this space, with their men’s mental health programme Saints By Your Side. A programme which supports men in the local area through face-to-face group sessions held at St Mary's Stadium. Saints By Your Side offers participants a safe space and supportive environment to come together and learn ways to improve their wellbeing.

In 2023/24, 92% of Saints by your Side participants increased their knowledge of mental health support available, and how to access it. Before taking part in the project, no participant strongly agreed that they felt they could talk openly and knew the support that was available.

Sam Fulling, Saints Foundation Managing Director said: “Suicide is a major public health challenge, and too often we know that men in particular feel they can’t speak up. As a football club, we can challenge that silence and hopefully make it easier for everyone to have those important conversations.

"The Extra Time hub offers a safe space for all fans to reach out and know they are not alone. If it helps even one fan start a conversation about their mental health, that’s a real achievement.”

You support us, so let us support you. Call the Samaritans for free day or night on 116 123 or visit premierleague.com/togetheragainstsuicide