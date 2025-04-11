ThinkEngine ready to help Saints march on against Villa

Our Regional Partner, ThinkEngine are Match Sponsor for this Saturday's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

This Saturday 12th April (3PM), we host Aston Villa at St Mary’s. We're delighted to have the support of our Regional Partner, ThinkEngine, as Match Sponsor for this fixture.

As Match Sponsor, ThinkEngine will be running a special competition for hospitality guests at the match to be in with a chance to win a signed Saints home shirt, as well as supporting the half-time on-pitch entertainment.

ThinkEngine, known for its award-winning, innovative and data-driven approach to digital marketing and tech, has established itself as a trusted partner for B2B businesses looking to amplify their digital presence, technology infrastructure and achieve sustainable growth. ThinkEngine is located in the Southampton area and support many local and thriving B2B companies across the South Coast.

ThinkEngine is pleased to be supporting Saints fans who are working or running B2B businesses with an exclusive 25% discount off all of their digital services (enquiries made before the end of April 2025). Equally, they are thrilled to offer an exclusive 60-day FREE trial on their emerging AI enabled CRM software, Cogs! One integrated platform for SMEs looking to scale and easily connect with their existing technology infrastructure.

Read more on their dedicated Saints page: www.thinkengine.co/saints or via the website:www.thinkengine.co