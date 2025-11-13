The gift of football this Christmas

Looking for a unique gift this Christmas for your child? Sign them onto our Christmas Holiday or February Half-Term Soccer Schools to make their Christmas one to remember!

Bookings are now open for our Christmas Holiday Soccer Schools and our February Half-Term Soccer Schools!

At venues across Hampshire, we welcome boys and girls aged 5-13 to come along to learn, train and play. At our Soccer Schools, they will:

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

Our Staplewood Soccer Schools are also back on sale, giving your youngster the opportunity to play at the Southampton FC Training Ground, taking to the same pitch as their footballing heroes!

At some of our venues, we have had the luxury of having 1st team men's & womens players attend and meet the attendees. At our recent October Soccer Schools, some of our participants had the amazing experience of meeting Alex McCarthy and having an exclusive QnA and a signing session - see the photos below.

Don't miss out, book your youngster on today.

Christmas Holidays

February Half-Term