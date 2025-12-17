Stoke City (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday 31st January at 12.30pm. We have received an initial allocation of 3,039 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket.

2025/26 Season Ticket holders who have attended 13+ away matches across the 2024/25 or 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Stoke (A) Tickets

Last chance - Coventry (H)

Join us for our festive home fixture against Coventry City on Saturday 20th December at 12.30pm. We'll look to continue our winning home streak as the Sky Blues visit St Mary's. With a very limited number of tickets remaining, Saints fans are advised to act fast to avoid disappointment.

Coventry (H) Tickets