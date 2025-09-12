Ahead of the first south coast derby in the league for 13 years, manager Will Still “can’t wait” for the occasion at St Mary’s on Sunday.

Portsmouth will make the short trip along the M27 for the lunchtime kick-off this weekend, with Still aware of what to expect from a raucous St Mary’s.

“Yeah, I'm buzzing. I can't wait,” he began. “We do this job to play this sort of game and we do this job to be involved in it. I can't wait. I think if you can't enjoy it, if you don't look forward to it, then you're not doing the right thing. So, no, we've done little bits here and there to make sure the players understand what it means and what it represents to the supporters, to the city, to the community, and we're just sort of building it up and, you know, making sure everyone gets the right picture and that everyone's on the same page. But yeah, personally, I'm really looking forward to it.

“I think the footballing aspect of it, the tactical and technical sort of set up is pretty much the same. I think it's just the emotional and psychological load and how we manage that and, you know, how we get the message across of what it means and how it's got to be played.

“Because with the sort of energy and intensity of the game and the way derbies sort of pan out sometimes or quite often, the tactical aspect goes out of window a bit and you've just got a focus on the little details and the details are second balls, blocking shots, defending, doing the sort of basic basics well.

“So we've got to make sure that we do that and just make sure that we're ready for their sort of aggressive nature of the occasion and that we meet that and do better than just match it. So yeah, I think there is an element that you put into the player's mind. But ultimately, it is a game of football and we need to try and win a game of football.”

With a sold-out crowd eagerly anticipating Sunday’s encounter, Still is aware of the role the Saints fans can play given home advantage.

“Massive, massive. I think so far at home, even in the Stoke game, which was frustrating for us, they really pushed us to the last possible moment. But I think the Wrexham game is a prime example, once they're up and going and pushing, you feel it. Like, it means more. It puts more emphasis on what the team are trying to do. And when they get behind it, you really do feel the difference. So, yeah, I've no doubt that it will be absolutely rocking on Sunday and that's what we’re looking forward to.”