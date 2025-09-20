Will Still lamented the manner in which Southampton conceded all three goals in their defeat at Hull City.

Saints were beaten 3-1 at MKM Stadium, as they suffered a second loss of the Championship season, and Still was left disappointed afterwards at the way he felt they had gifted the hosts victory.

"I thought we were in total control of the game and we've conceded a goal from a cross that's come from a very long way away," he said, in reference to Kyle Joseph's opener midway through the first half. "We've not made first contact and then we've just sort of gifted that and we've had one big opportunity to get back in the game, we've not taken it.

"But, again, we were in control of most of it, but we just didn't have that cutting edge or didn't quite believe that we were going to score and get back in the game.

"And then we've come out second half, totally dominated, created a few opportunities, but again we're not quite believing that we can get it in the back of the net, and then gifted them a second goal, which is really poor, and then gifted a third goal on a set-piece just to make things worse. So, yeah, not good, not good enough from me and I'll take full responsibility for it, because it's just not the levels that we need to be at."

Still added: "I thought we'd knocked out the fact of giving away goals cheaply from what we do, but apparently not. We're still doing it, so again that must be something that we're not doing right, or that I'm not getting right, so I'll take it on me and keep moving forward."