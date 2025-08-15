Will Still issued a positive squad update ahead of Southampton's trip to Ipswich Town in the Championship on Sunday.

With a trip to Portman Road for Saints' return to league action, Still confirmed that a handful of players are back in contention after two games in four days that started the campaign.

"We cut Welly [Welington] and Josh [Quarshie] off on Tuesday to get them fresh again and manage their load for Sunday, but Will [Smallbone]'s still out and Breezy's still out." the boss explained.

Another returning face in training this week has been Tyler Dibling, which Still described as a "positive thing" for the group.

"Tyler has been brought back into training; he trained as of yesterday and we'll just see over the next 24 hours where we're at with him, but he's back with us and that's a positive thing.

"Chaz [Taylor] came on the other day and is back in with the group, same as Taylor [Harwood-Bellis], so we've got a few extra numbers to choose from.

"A few other players will have to sit out of selection, but that's the competition we want and where we want to be as a squad."