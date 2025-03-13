Early Doors is back this Saturday, with Steven Davis among the host of special guests!

The club’s former captain and midfielder, who made 226 appearances over the course of seven incredible seasons at St Mary’s, pops into The Dell pub to join Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon and look back on some of his best memories as a Saint.

The guys will also have a visit from Southampton boxing sensation Ryan Garner after his EBU European super-featherweight title victory, while current Saints player Paul Onuachu makes an appearance too.

Watch past episodes

Early Doors will be broadcast at 8am on Saturday, ahead of the Premier League game against Wolves, which will be Saints Foundation’s charity matchday. This edition of the show will support the Foundation, with some of its Changemakers participants looking to win a donation from the club in The P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

Elsewhere, we’ll have club partners Solent University taking on our Academy stars in Quickfire Crossbar, while producer Rocket has been out at St Mary’s getting some of the fans’ best memories, and there will also be a look back at some great moments against Wolves.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you don’t miss it, and you can also look out for the show on the Saints app and our Facebook page.