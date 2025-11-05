After ending a run of three straight defeats with a battling win at Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night, captain Jack Stephens wants to harness the winning feeling moving forward.

Goalless at the break, impressive strikes from Jay Robinson and Leo Scienza put the visitors in the driving seat, before Rumarn Burrell reduced the deficit with a little over 15 minutes remaining.

Digging in to get the win over the line, Stephens reflected on a much-needed three points.

“I think there's a lot of relief. It's been a really poor few weeks and months for us as a group of players and as a club. We'd have to take responsibility for that and it's been really disappointing. So to get the result tonight, to show that we're still fighting, we're still together, I think was really, really positive.

“We have to use that tonight. We have to feel that and use that energy and use that momentum to really kickstart because, like I said, we've been poor, we've not been good enough. And we need something to kickstart. We need something to hold on to and I think tonight can be that thing.

“Hopefully we can use it as a massive positive, because you know, there's been times during the season that we've not stayed strong in those situations. And we've conceded goals or poor goals. So, to be able to hold onto a result like that tonight and grind it out, it was really important for us.

“With the fans behind the goal there, you know, helping us get through that is massive for us. So, I think the celebrations at the end, you could see the relief, the happiness. And like I say, hopefully we can use that now to really push on, because we're not happy where we are and we need to get up the table.”