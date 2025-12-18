Split payment deadline for Half Season Tickets

Saints fans have until Monday 22nd December to take advantage of our Half Season Ticket split payments.

Supporters choosing this option will make their first payment at the time of purchase, followed by 1 payment by card on the 1st January 2026. Due to the previous interest-free system being misused and increased administrative costs, split payments will now incur a 5% premium over upfront payments, though still require no credit checks.

Already a Member? 2025/26 Adult Saints Members can upgrade their Membership to a Half Season Ticket and receive £15 off the total price.

Beginning with Hull City on Saturday 17th January, our Half Season Tickets will give you access to the final eleven home games of the season.

By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis. Ensure you don't miss a minute of the action and purchase now.

LEVEL1 Matchday Packages

With a LEVEL1 Matchday Package, you'll get two and a half hours of exclusive access to one of the activities before or after any Saints match. Pick your activity and own it. Every player gets a main meal from our matchday buffet, a drink and Jude’s ice cream included. That’s fuel, fun and bragging rights sorted. Secure your package now, from £30 per person with limited slots available each match, either before or after the match.



Coventry (H)

Join us for our festive home fixture against Coventry City on Saturday 20th December at 12.30pm. We'll look to continue our winning home streak as the Sky Blues visit St Mary's. With less than 1500 tickets remaining, Saints fans are advised to act fast to avoid disappointment.

