Southampton FC and Saints Foundation support Southampton Pride 2025

Alongside Saints Foundation and Rainbow Saints, Southampton Football Club are supporting Southampton Pride this weekend.

Southampton Football Club are proud to be Southampton Pride 2025 Gold Partners. Whether you want to play football, or join a community to support Saints, we have safe spaces for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.

While Saints Foundation strive to ensure all sessions are welcoming to the community, we have created a specific session in partnership with the club’s LGBTQIA+ supporters group Rainbow Saints in our SO14 Active project.

Getting the blood pumping in the heart of our city. SO14 Active brings together SO14 residents to get moving with fun, free, sports-based activities. On Tuesday evenings, our LGBTQIA+ football session takes place at Mount Pleasant School between 7pm and 8pm.

These sessions aim to give members of the LGBTQIA+ community a safe space to play football regular, get back into football, or try football for the first time. It is an easy way to keep fit and meet likeminded people in the community.

Find out more about SO14 Active

Rainbow Saints is Southampton Football Club's official LGBTQIA+ supporters group with an ever growing group of fans who attend St Mary's Stadium, away games, and socials for people to enjoy football in a safe environment.

Join Rainbow Saints