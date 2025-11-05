The English Football League's (EFL) annual Week of Action is taking place from 3 – 7 November 2025, celebrating the collective impact of Football Club charities’ community work across England and Wales.

The week showcases how EFL Clubs have taken on even greater importance within their communities, supporting people’s health, happiness, social connections, education and economic prospects.

The work undertaken by the 72 Club charities has a sizeable impact across key areas linked to issues ranked high on the national government agenda, such as health, education and criminal justice. Football Club charities help to relieve pressures on the country’s national systems in a bid to help improve the quality of people’s lives.

In November 2024, research analysing data from the 2023/24 season found that more than one million people engaged in Club community projects across the towns and cities served by EFL Clubs, generating a total of £1.24bn of social value across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

While Managers and First Team players actively support their Club’s community activities all year round, the EFL Week of Action provides an opportunity to shine a light on the most impactful and innovative projects across England and Wales, allowing players and managers to meet participants and hear firsthand how projects are improving the quality of people’s lives.

Southampton Football Club and Saints Foundation have come together to use this week as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the work they do across local schools in the community. Players across the club have been to visit schools which are all part of the foundation’s Community Champions scheme, which places Saints Foundation staff in local secondary schools full-time, so they can help pupils who struggle in a traditional classroom setting reach their potential.

Southampton has one of the highest rates of secondary school absence in the country, and our Community Champions work in nine secondary schools across the city with the young people most at risk of low attendance, low attainment, or becoming NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training). Working four days-a-week in the schools offering 1:1 mentoring, small group interventions, and extra-curricular activities.

Mike Dixon, Educations Project Manager, said: “In primary, secondary, and alternative settings, our staff are working with some of the least engaged in education, most at risk of low attendance, and becoming NEET {not in education, employment, or training}.

“Our school staff build a connection and trust that opens our young people up to engaging in their education, improving their mental wellbeing, and raising their aspirations for future. The power of the badge is a big part of that connection, and we’ve seen the impact players from both first teams and the academy can have in inspiring our young people.”

Men’s First Team players Damion Downs and Gavin Bazunu went to visit two local schools in recent weeks, whilst Men’s U21s player Moses Sesay has also been to visit pupils as part of a sports leadership session.

Not just the men’s players though, Southampton FC Women’s First Team Players Ellie Hack, Chloe Peplow, Tara Bourne, Fran Stenson and Amy Goddard also went to visit local schools across Southampton that are part of the Community Champions project.

Trevor Birch, CEO of the EFL, said: “The EFL Week of Action celebrates and demonstrates the formidable, life-changing impact that our Clubs and their Charities are making in their local communities.

“Whether it’s supporting men, women, and children with mental health challenges, providing warm spaces and hot meals to families facing financial difficulties, or assisting those recovering from addiction, EFL Clubs are truly at the heart of their communities. They respond to, and proactively address, some of society’s biggest challenges.

“I am always extremely proud to hear about the depth and breadth of services provided by Club charities and the positive contribution they make – work that is both locally relevant and nationally significant.”