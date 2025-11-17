There's still time to secure your seat for our next home fixture at St Mary's, as we take on Leicester City on Tuesday 25th November at 8pm.

All eyes are on St Mary's for our first under the lights game of the season. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Bring your group together this winter at St Mary’s! Whether it’s a work night out, a family catch-up, or fun with friends, we’ve got you covered. Book as a group of 15+ to save 10%, or 25+ to save 15% on any fixture.

Looking to upgrade? Explore our hospitality packages. From lively sports bars to elegant fine dining lounges, all offering great food, top service, and unbeatable comfort. Perfect for clients, colleagues, or loved ones.

For a friendly, relaxed vibe, visit The Dell; A welcoming space where Saints history meets modern comfort. Enjoy food, drinks, and good times.

LEVEL1 is here. Our 12,000 square feet activity arena is packed with entertainment: mini golf, climbing, racing sims, AR darts, shuffleboard, pool, and more. Add it to your pre-match routine and book today.

Half Season Tickets - coming soon

Want to guarantee your seat at St Mary's this season? A Half Season Ticket is the best way to ensure you see all the action across the season. Having sold out full Season Tickets at the beginning of the season, fans are encouraged to sign up to our waiting list below to be the first to know and be able to secure your place in the stands.

