Football Programmes

Skill Centres and Saints Tots are back for 2026

Our popular term-time courses have returned for the new year, get your youngster involved today!

For ages 2-4 and 5-13, our term-time courses are perfect for your football-mad youngster wanting to play football after school, or giving your toddler their first introduction to playing the beautiful game. Please visit here to find out more.

Find a venue near you:

  • Southampton Football Club Training Ground - Marchwood, Southampton SO40 4WR

  • Testwood School - Testwood Ln, Totton, Southampton SO40 3ZW

  • Salvation Army Church and Community Centre - 93 N E Rd, Sholing, Southampton SO19 8AF

  • Deer Park School - Sika Ave, Botley, Southampton SO30 2HT

  • Places Leisure - Passfield Ave, Eastleigh SO50 9NL

  • Henry Beaufort - Priors Dean Rd, Winchester SO22 6JJ

  • Everest Community Academy - Oxford Way, Sherborne St John, Basingstoke RG24 9UP

  • Stoneham Lane Football Complex - Stoneham Ln, Southampton, Eastleigh SO16 2PA

Book Saints Tots

Book Skills Centres

