Sharkey's Sports Bar cheering us on against The Cherries

Our Regional Partner, Sharkey's Sports Bar is Match Sponsor for our home clash against AFC Bournemouth.

This Saturday 15th February (3PM), we host AFC Bournemouth for the chance to make it two consecutive Premier League wins on the bounce.

You can still secure yourself a seat for this South Coast thriller - tickets are now on general sale:

As Match Sponsor for this fixture, our Regional Partner, Sharkey's Sports Bar is showing their support by offering fans an extra incentive for a Saints win... If we can beat The Cherries, they're giving away FREE PIZZA* at Sharkey's Sports Bar Southampton until 1AM.

*Pizzas free whilst stock lasts. Only Valid in Sharkey's Southampton.

In addition to this incredible offer, Sharkey's will be supporting a special half-time show on the pitch featuring their mascot Jeffrey Jaws taking on our very own Sammy Saint.

Sharkey's became a Regional Partner in July 2024 with the aim of helping Saints fans access exclusive discounts and offers that make Sharkey's your ultimate venue for sports and entertainment.

For more information about Sharkey's Sports Bar, visit their website here: www.sharkeyssportsbar.co.uk