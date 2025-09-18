Published:
Ticketing

Season Ticket additional window open for Swansea City game

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Miscellaneous/CM_Southampton_v_Portsmouth_081_csrhse

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our home game against Swansea City on Saturday 18th October at 12.30pm.

Season Ticket holders will have until Friday 19th September at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Swansea Tickets

Upgrade Your Matchday With Hospitality

Whether you're looking for a relaxed matchday experience with friends and family, a premium setting to entertain clients, or a well-earned reward for your team – we have a hospitality package to suit every occasion. From the lively atmosphere of our sports bars to the refined elegance of our fine dining lounges, each space offers something unique, complete with fantastic food, outstanding service, and unbeatable pitch views. There is limited availability across all of our lounges.

Swansea City Hospitality

Related

2023-24/Other/Miscellaneous/Ashton_Gate_zaoakv

Bristol City (A) sales windows begin

Ticketing
2025-26/Miscellaneous/Southampton_Vs_Portsmouth-25_dpaqq7

Swansea City (H) Members' priority window last chance

Ticketing