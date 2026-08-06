Score Predictor winner revealed after perfect pre-season run
Thousands of supporters took part in our pre-season Score Predictor game on the Southampton FC app, sponsored by Kinetic Games.
Players were challenged to predict the correct result of Saints’ three pre-season fixtures against Eastleigh, Eintracht Braunschweig and SC Preußen Münster.
Of the several thousand supporters who entered, just four successfully predicted the outcome of all three matches:
Daniel Jarvis
Lee Clarke
Robert Harvey
Corey Hicks
With all four players finishing level at the top of the standings, a winner was selected at random.
Congratulations to Lee Clarke, who has won a signed Saints Men’s First Team shirt.
Thank you to everyone who took part throughout pre-season.
The Score Predictor has now returned alongside our Line-Up Predictor for the 2026/27 season, starting with the Carabao Cup first-round tie against Colchester on Saturday (5.30pm BST kick-off).
Supporters will be able to compete for monthly signed-shirt prizes, while the overall season winner of each game will receive a season ticket for the 2027/28 campaign.
Make sure you have the Southampton FC app and submit your predictions ahead of kick-off.
Southampton FC app