Score Predictor winner revealed after perfect pre-season run

Thousands of supporters took part in our pre-season Score Predictor game on the Southampton FC app, sponsored by Kinetic Games.

Players were challenged to predict the correct result of Saints’ three pre-season fixtures against Eastleigh, Eintracht Braunschweig and SC Preußen Münster.

Of the several thousand supporters who entered, just four successfully predicted the outcome of all three matches:

Daniel Jarvis

Lee Clarke

Robert Harvey

Corey Hicks

With all four players finishing level at the top of the standings, a winner was selected at random.

Congratulations to Lee Clarke, who has won a signed Saints Men’s First Team shirt.

Thank you to everyone who took part throughout pre-season.

The Score Predictor has now returned alongside our Line-Up Predictor for the 2026/27 season, starting with the Carabao Cup first-round tie against Colchester on Saturday (5.30pm BST kick-off).

Supporters will be able to compete for monthly signed-shirt prizes, while the overall season winner of each game will receive a season ticket for the 2027/28 campaign.

Make sure you have the Southampton FC app and submit your predictions ahead of kick-off.

Southampton FC app