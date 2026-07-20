Saints mourn passing of Kevin Keegan

Southampton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, aged 75.

Keegan arrived at The Dell from German side Hamburg to huge fanfare back in 1980 as the holder of the Ballon d’Or, having been voted European Football of the Year two years running.

The news shocked the football world, and remains Saints’ most famous transfer, as Lawrie McMenemy proved himself to be a master negotiator in luring the man who would captain England at Euro 1980 that summer.

Manager Lawrie McMenemy (standing) unveils marquee signing Kevin Keegan (second from right) as a Saint

Keegan’s two seasons at The Dell saw Saints play some of the finest football in the club’s history, finishing sixth in the First Division in 1980/81 – then our highest ever league finish.

His second season was the most prolific of his career, scoring 30 goals in all competitions for a free-flowing Saints side that led the top flight as late as April, only for a loss of form to see McMenemy’s entertainers finish seventh.

Keegan’s performances in 1981/82 saw him win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Southampton Player of the Season awards, taking his Saints career to 42 goals in 80 appearances for the club.

Departing for Newcastle in 1982, Keegan would become an icon on Tyneside, both as a player and later as manager, leading the club to promotion to the Premier League and a runners-up finish in a thrilling title race in 1995/96.

Prior to his revered Saints spell, Keegan won three league titles, two UEFA Cups and one FA Cup with Liverpool, as well as the European Cup in 1977, defeating Borussia Mönchengladbach in the final, and a Bundesliga title with Hamburg.

Scoring 21 goals in 60 games for England, Keegan later managed the Three Lions at Euro 2000, and won further promotions as a manager with Fulham and Manchester City, with his teams regularly praised for playing an exciting, attacking brand of football.

Kevin will rightly be remembered as one of this country’s greatest players, whose enthusiasm for the game was truly infectious.

Everyone at the club sends their condolences to all of Kevin’s loved ones at this time.

Kevin Keegan

14th February 1951 - 20th July 2026