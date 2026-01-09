Saints Legends to face Manchester United Legends in 50th anniversary celebration

Southampton Football Club is proud to announce a special Legends match as part of the club’s celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the club winning the FA Cup in 1976.

On Saturday 28th March, a Southampton Legends XI will return to the pitch to take on Manchester United Legends, bringing a classic fixture back to St Mary’s Stadium to honour the team that delivered the most memorable achievement in Saints history. The event will celebrate the players who defined the 1976 cup run, the supporters who shared it, and the legacy that has lived for generations. Tickets are now on sale via the club’s official website.

The match will feature a host of former Southampton greats from the last few decades, with squad announcements from both teams to follow in the coming weeks leading up to the match.

With tickets starting from just £5, the club is committed to making this celebration accessible to supporters of all ages. The fixture forms a key moment in the wider programme of 50th anniversary events taking place throughout the year, commemorating the club’s first major trophy and all those who played their part in it.

Southampton Season Ticket Holders and Members can get tickets at a discounted rate until the end of January.

