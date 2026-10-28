Southampton FC Women captain Emma Harries and vice captain Meg Collett have been named as Saints Foundation Ambassadors, strengthening the charity's commitment to inspiring and supporting young people across Southampton.

As Captain of Southampton FC Women, Emma brings a strong passion for supporting children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), helping them build confidence, feel included and reach their full potential.

Meg, who grew up in Southampton and previously participated in Saints Foundation projects herself, is passionate about giving back to the city that helped shape her journey and inspiring the next generation of young people.

As part of their ambassador roles, Emma and Meg will help lead Ignite Potential, Saints Foundation's Premier League and PFA funded Players Project, that supports girls in the city to build confidence, develop life skills and explore their future aspirations. They will be joined by former Saints players Rosie Parnell and Kirsty Whitton, who will also support the project.

Sam Fulling, Managing Director at Saints Foundation, said:

"Emma and Meg are fantastic role models who genuinely care about making a difference in their community. As leaders within Southampton FC Women, they understand the impact that sport can have on confidence, aspiration and belonging. We're particularly excited to have them leading Ignite Potential alongside Rosie and Kirsty, helping inspire the next generation of girls and young women to believe in themselves, overcome barriers and realise what they're capable of achieving. Their passion for supporting others and commitment to Southampton makes them brilliant ambassadors for Saints Foundation.”

Saints Foundation works with thousands of people each year through projects focused on health, education, employability and social inclusion, using the power of Southampton FC to help people of all ages feel connected, supported and valued.

As Saints Foundation celebrates 25 years of supporting the city, the addition of Emma and Meg, as well as Jack Stephens and James Ward-Prowse from the men’s team will help strengthen the charity's mission to ensure more people across Southampton can thrive and reach their potential.