When Mark reached out to Saints Foundation and joined SaintsAbility in 2015, his life had changed dramatically.

A year earlier, a road traffic collision had left him with life-changing injuries that affected every part of his life. Unable to continue the military career that had given him structure and purpose, Mark also faced huge pressure in his personal life. In a short space of time, his relationship broke down and he found himself homeless. As he tried to come to terms with what had happened and rebuild from that point, his mental health suffered and he struggled to see a way forward.

Joining Saints Foundation gave him something he had been missing: a reason to get out, meet people and be part of a team again.

Over the next four years he represented SaintsAbility across the UK and Europe, competing in tournaments and captaining the team at three Pan Disability European Cup tournaments hosted by SK Rapid Wien in Austria.

While the football created unforgettable memories, the biggest impact came from being part of something bigger than himself.

"Saints Foundation and football became my escape. It was the thing I looked forward to at the end of the day."

Saints Foundation and football became Mark’s escape, giving him something to look forward to and a way out of a difficult period. Being a few years older than many of the other players, he naturally became someone they looked to for support and guidance. Coaches and support staff also valued his perspective, sometimes asking him to share his views in conversations about the team. Those moments of trust and inclusion, combined with the responsibility of captaining a group of around 20 young players, helped Mark realise he was still able to lead, still trusted by others and still a positive part of a team.

Over time, that sense of purpose and belonging helped him rebuild his confidence and move forward.

Mark now lives in the east of England with his wife and daughter and has built a successful career within the police service. Alongside his role, he volunteers within the military veteran community, helping others navigate challenges and transitions of their own. He has also become a disability liaison and engagement officer, using his experiences to support and encourage others.

Looking back, some of his favourite memories came from captaining SaintsAbility, travelling across Europe and representing the Foundation. However, the moment that stands out most is watching teammate Connor collect the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award in Austria.

For him, that moment perfectly captured what Saints Foundation is all about: creating opportunities, building confidence and helping people achieve more than they thought possible, and reach their potential.

Today, he still feels grateful for the role Saints Foundation played in his journey.

"When I joined Saints, I was in a very bad place and struggled to engage with people. Taking that one step gave me experiences and memories I'll carry for the rest of my life."