Saints Foundation 25 Years in Stories - Jake

When Jake started attending Premier League Kicks sessions, he was a quiet and often anxious young person who lacked confidence in himself and the future.

Jake joined Premier League Kicks in 2014 and quickly became a regular face at sessions. But in those early days, fully participating didn't always come easily. He often worried about being judged by others and found it difficult to engage, particularly when sessions were busy and attended by large groups of young people.

"I felt lost as a child. I didn't really know what direction I was going in and I started to make some wrong decisions in my youth."

The coaching staff saw the potential in Jake that he couldn't yet see in himself.

Through regular support, encouragement and patience, the coaches at the Premier League Kicks sessions helped him build trust, develop friendships and gradually become more involved. As his confidence grew, so did his willingness to push himself outside his comfort zone.

Over the years, Jake embraced every opportunity available to him. He attended hundreds of hours of Premier League Kicks sessions, represented the Foundation in tournaments, joined the Saints Foundation Youth Forum and volunteered in a range of community projects across Southampton.

Those experiences gave him opportunities to meet new people, develop leadership skills and grow in confidence.

Back in 2018, an 18 year old Jake said:

"I wasn't very confident but I've improved on that as a person. I now feel more confident and safer knowing the coaches at Kicks. I really enjoy being part of the Youth Forum and taking up the opportunities that have come along."

As Jake got older, his journey with Saints Foundation continued.

After becoming a volunteer at Premier League Kicks sessions, he progressed onto the Saints Works project, where support from the team helped him begin his coaching journey through the Saints Foundation Coaching Academy which at the time ran at Richard Taunton College.

That opportunity led to part-time employment with Saints Foundation while studying, before he went on to complete a degree in football coaching.

For Jake, the impact of that support has stayed with him long after leaving Saints Foundation.

"If it wasn't for Saints giving me a chance, my life would be very different. I had a lot of problems behind closed doors, and I was very shy and frequently anxious. The opportunities I was given helped me grow as a person and build my confidence and self-belief."

Today, Jake is a PE teacher in London, working with children from Reception through to Year 6. Alongside teaching, he leads interventions for children with additional needs and behavioural challenges, helping them access opportunities through physical activity.

He also runs his own sports camps during school holidays, working alongside a local charity to provide free meals for children attending.

His journey has come full circle. The confidence, encouragement and opportunities that once helped him are now things he provides for others.

Among his favourite memories are representing Saints Foundation and England in football tournaments in Northern Ireland and Belgium, experiences he says he will never forget. But the opportunity to complete a football coaching degree through Saints Foundation remains just as important.

For any young person considering getting involved with Saints Foundation, Jake's advice is simple:

"Stick with it. The projects and staff are there to help you, no matter what road in life you're travelling on. Things can change, there is light at the end of the tunnel and your time will come."

Premier League Kicks is funded by Premier League Foundation (Premier League Kicks), Sport England Movement Fund, IMP Trust, and National Lottery #iwillfund

Saints Works is funded by P&O cruises