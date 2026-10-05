At just 15 years old, Izzy has already been part of Saints Foundation for almost half of her life and her journey with Saints Foundation has grown alongside her own personal development.

Izzy first became involved through Premier League Primary Stars at primary school before continuing her involvement through Community Champions during secondary education. Over the years, sport became much more than something she enjoyed. It became a place where she could grow, learn and build confidence in herself.

Despite being thoughtful and self-aware, like many young people in Southampton, Izzy sometimes found secondary school challenging. She experienced anxiety, often struggled with unfamiliar situations and, at times, found it difficult to recognise her own strengths. While others could see her potential, she often lacked confidence in herself.

Following her excellent contribution in Changemakers, Saints Foundation’s female empowerment project, whilst at school, Izzy was referred onto Ignite Potential, a project that supports girls and young women to grow in confidence, develop life skills and raise their aspirations, with the support of strong female role models in the Club.

When she first arrived, she was quiet and understandably nervous. Not knowing anyone else, she chose to sit on her own and took time to settle into the group. But as the sessions progressed, something began to change.

Encouraged by the welcoming environment and supported by staff and other participants, Izzy gradually became more comfortable sharing her thoughts and experiences. As her confidence grew, she started connecting with others and contributing more openly.

A key moment came during a visit from Southampton FC Women's captain at the time, Atlanta Primus. Working together on activities throughout the day, staff saw a different side of Izzy emerge. She became more confident, more engaged and increasingly willing to step forward and participate.

Not only did she engage fully herself, but she also became someone who offered encouragement and support to others in the group.

At the end of the sessions, participants were asked to deliver a presentation on something they were passionate about and link it to leadership. Fittingly, Izzy chose to speak about self-esteem and confidence.

Standing up to present felt daunting. She was visibly nervous and worried about speaking in front of others. But with encouragement from staff, she did it. It was one of many moments that showed just how far she had come.

In recognition of her development, Izzy was later invited to represent Saints Foundation at a Southampton FC Women's fixture, where she presented Atlanta with the Professional Footballers Association Community Champion award.

Standing on the pitch in front of supporters, players and the club's media team, Izzy confidently spoke on the microphone about her experiences and the impact Ignite Potential had made on her life. She answered questions clearly and calmly, demonstrating a level of self-belief that would once have felt out of reach.

For her family, it was a remarkable moment.

"A year ago, we would never have imagined her having the confidence to do something like that. Seeing her take that step made me so proud, and it's a true reflection of the support and belief Saints Foundation has given her." said her Mum Lucy

The confidence she developed through Ignite Potential hasn't stopped there.

Since completing the Ignite Potential Izzy has continued volunteering with Saints Foundation, most recently refereeing at a Premier League Primary Stars tournament. Staff praised her leadership, communication and ability to connect with younger participants.

Today, Izzy continues to attend secondary school and is already looking ahead to future opportunities, including becoming a Saints Foundation volunteer when she turns 16.

Her journey is a reminder that confidence doesn't appear overnight. It grows through encouragement, opportunities and having people who believe in you.

As her Mum explains:

"Saints Foundation have helped shift her mindset. She is starting to recognise her strengths and see the opportunities available to her, which has been incredible to watch."

Premier League Primary Stars is funded by Premier League Foundation (Premier League Primary Stars)

Community Champions is funded by St James Place Charitable Foundation and Premier League PFA Player’s Fund (Community Project)

Ignite Potential is funded by Premier League PFA Player’s Fund (Player’s Project) and IMP Trust