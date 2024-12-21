Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm Ivan Jurić as its new Men’s First Team Manager, subject to final work permit approval.

Despite the club’s current position in the Premier League, we remain focused on fighting for survival this season and believe this appointment will provide us with the grit and determination needed to improve results on the pitch.

Jurić, a former Croatia international as a player, arrives at Saints on an 18-month contract with a reputation for helping his teams punch above their weight.

The 49-year-old’s coaching career to date has been spent in Italy, most recently with European giants Roma, but with notable success across spells in charge of Mantova, Crotone, Genoa, Hellas Verona and Torino.

Speaking after signing his contract, Ivan Jurić said: “I’m very pleased. I think it's a really big challenge but I’m very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better.

“It's important to immediately be connected with the fans. I want an aggressive team and I think that fans of Southampton will like that.”

