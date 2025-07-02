Ruby Tucker adds to Women's incomings

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of young attacking prospect Ruby Tucker.

The 19-year-old striker joins after rising up the youth ranks at Barclays WSL side Aston Villa, a club she has been with since starting her journey in their Regional Talent Club.

Tucker has been capped at international level in England’s U17 and U19 sides, and has featured in their squads at two European tournaments.

After gaining experience around the first team at Aston Villa in recent seasons, the young forward will get her first taste of senior football at Saints after signing a first professional contract on her arrival.

“It’s really exciting, I can’t wait to get started. To sign my first professional contract is a dream come true really for me and my family, and to be at this club is just amazing.” she said.

“I spent eight, nine years at Villa, learning a lot from training with the first team last year, so I can’t wait to bring that into playing at Southampton.”