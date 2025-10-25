Mads Roerslev provided an honest assessment following Saints’ 2-1 defeat at Blackburn in the Championship.

Leo Scienza’s first goal for the club gave the visitors a half-time lead before Rovers struck late on through Ryan Alebiosu and Andri Gudjohnsen.

Reflecting on a difficult 90 minutes in Lancashire, Roerslev said: “It’s a little bit difficult to stand here right now and speak about it. The emotions are still high and the feelings are very visible and everything.

“We definitely just need to do better. No one is happy about this and we fully understand the fans’ point of view. We need to really lock in and turn things around. It turns into a pattern now and we’re the only ones who can turn it around. We really need to look each other in the eyes and do stuff better, basically. We need to demand more.”

After two losses on the road, it’s a return to St Mary’s to face Preston next weekend with the Denmark international aware of the importance of the week ahead.

“It’s very important and it’s difficult sometimes to get into these negative periods where a lot of things don’t go our way, but the thing is the games come so quickly and there is another opportunity for three points next week, so we need to be on it.

“We can’t be thinking about all the negative stuff. We need to push each other in training this coming week and get recovered so we can put the freshest team out there. We need to do everything because in the end of the day, it's only us who can turn this around. It's not about any luck, it's not about the opponent, it's about us. I think we really just need to look each other in the eyes in the dressing room and everyone needs to demand more from each other.”