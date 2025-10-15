Real Madrid U21 (H) on sale to Members

Saints Members can now purchase tickets for our Under-21s cup match against Real Madrid in their exclusive window at a discounted price.

Saints' Under-21s take on Real Madrid Under-21s in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday 29th October (7pm KO) at St Mary's Stadium.

During this window Saints Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase tickets at a discounted price of £5. Following this window, tickets will be available to all fans from 10am on Thursday 16th October and Adult prices will rise to £7.

Any Junior fans (under 18) can benefit from a FREE ticket.

All match ticket purchasers will be entered into a draw to win a pair of signed Southampton and Real Madrid shirts.

Matchday Entertainment

Make it a half term to remember, and support our Under-21s who have gone unbeaten in the PL2 so far this season. Your matchday doesn't just need to be 90 minutes, join us in the build up to this fixture and enjoy:

The Dell - Open from 8am till 11pm, The Dell offers a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike. Whether you’re here to grab a bite or enjoy a drink, The Dell has something for everyone. Book a table today.

LEVEL1 - Scores won't just be settled on the pitch at this fixture. LEVEL1 is open this half term and you don't want to miss out. Bring it on, book now.

Fan Zone Entertainment - Enjoy live performances alongside food and drink in the build up to kick off.

Stadium Tours - You'll get full behind the scenes access – from the home and away changing rooms to the players’ tunnel, dugouts, press areas and more! We'll be running two tours on the day, so book now to secure your place.

Seat savings for your group's trip to St Mary's

Group bookings are available for this fixture at St Mary's – purchase seats together as a group of 15 or more and you could save 10% on the total price of your tickets or 15% on a group of 25 or more on the total price of your tickets.

Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to bring along a group of Saints fans and guarantee you’re all sat together - whether it’s a supporters group, a youth sports team, your colleagues, or just a group of mates.

Blackburn Rovers (A) on sale to all fans

Saints take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 25th October at 3pm. This game is now available to all fans. Prices start from £28 for Adults and £17 for Juniors.

