Player Sponsorship Packages Now Available

We're excited to announce that player sponsorship for the 2025/26 season is now officially open to businesses that want to showcase their support of the club.

This initiative offers companies a unique chance to engage with the club by sponsoring a member of the Men’s or Women’s First Team squad. With packages starting from £1,000, designed to deliver high visibility, player sponsorship provides the perfect platform to support your business goals while backing the team you love.

What’s Included in a Player Sponsorship Package?

Your brand featured alongside your sponsored player on southamptonfc.com

Two tickets to the exclusive Player Sponsorship Draw at St Mary’s Stadium

A LinkedIn announcement highlighting your player sponsorship

A hospitality experience for two during the 2025/26 season

Big screen branding at St Mary’s whenever your player is spotlighted

Your logo featured next to your player in every edition of the matchday magazine

Access to an exclusive meet and greet with your sponsored player

A signed first team shirt, presented to you by your player

Enquire Now

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer said: "Player Sponsorships are a really exciting new opportunity, offering businesses of all sizes the chance to engage with club.

"We're incredibly passionate about ensuring we engage with our whole community and businesses are a key part of this. We hope this new package enables more local businesses to enjoy a fantastic level of brand exposure while showing their support of the club."

Join us for the 2025/26 season and become a proud Player Sponsor of Southampton FC.