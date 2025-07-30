Published:
Player Sponsorship Packages Now Available

We're excited to announce that player sponsorship for the 2025/26 season is now officially open to businesses that want to showcase their support of the club.

This initiative offers companies a unique chance to engage with the club by sponsoring a member of the Men’s or Women’s First Team squad. With packages starting from £1,000, designed to deliver high visibility, player sponsorship provides the perfect platform to support your business goals while backing the team you love.

What’s Included in a Player Sponsorship Package?

  • Your brand featured alongside your sponsored player on southamptonfc.com

  • Two tickets to the exclusive Player Sponsorship Draw at St Mary’s Stadium

  • A LinkedIn announcement highlighting your player sponsorship

  • A hospitality experience for two during the 2025/26 season

  • Big screen branding at St Mary’s whenever your player is spotlighted

  • Your logo featured next to your player in every edition of the matchday magazine

  • Access to an exclusive meet and greet with your sponsored player

  • A signed first team shirt, presented to you by your player

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer said: "Player Sponsorships are a really exciting new opportunity, offering businesses of all sizes the chance to engage with club.

"We're incredibly passionate about ensuring we engage with our whole community and businesses are a key part of this. We hope this new package enables more local businesses to enjoy a fantastic level of brand exposure while showing their support of the club."

Join us for the 2025/26 season and become a proud Player Sponsor of Southampton FC.

