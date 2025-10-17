Parker wins LMA Performance of the Week award

Southampton FC Women's Head Coach Simon Parker has been awarded the Performance of the Week award from the League Manager's Association.

The LMA panel, comprising of Jess Creighton, Les Ferdinand MBE, Sir Alex Ferguson CBE, Barry Fry, Chris Hughton, Mick McCarthy, Martin O’Neill OBE, Stuart Pearce MBE, Clare Tomlinson, Carla Ward, and Rachel Yankey OBE, have awarded the Everest Women’s Performance of the Week trophy to Simon and his team for the victory over Portsmouth last weekend.

Parker was presented with the trophy by Mark Bitcon at Staplewood Campus, and and Saints' Head Coach made sure to credit the efforts of the entire playing squad and staff for the landmark victory.

Parker accepts his award with the entire team behind him. (Photo: Matt Watson)

Having been two goals behind in the first twenty minutes of the south coast derby, Saints bounced back to seal another memorable three points at Fratton Park.

Abbie Ferguson and Jess Simpson scored their first goals for the Saints, with Ferguson scoring in both halves with two impressive finishes.

Michaela McAlonie was also back on the scoresheet, having scored the winning goal in the previous derby on Wednesday night. She then bagged herself another in stoppage time for her third in two games, to ensure that Saints stretched their derby run to nine-games unbeaten against Portsmouth..