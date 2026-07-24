P&O Cruises Presents: Men's First Team Open Training returns to St Mary's

Saints supporters will have the chance to get closer to the Southampton FC Men's First Team this summer as Open Training returns to St Mary's on Tuesday 11th August.

Offering a unique behind-the-scenes experience, fans are invited inside St Mary's to watch the Men's First Team put in the work on the pitch as preparations continue for the season ahead. It's a rare opportunity to see the squad train up close and gain an insight into life on the training ground.

Open Training Tickets

There will also be plenty happening around the stadium throughout the day, with a range of family-friendly activities, football challenges and fan activations taking place to help supporters of all ages make the most of their visit.

The Dell will be open from 9am with LEVEL1 open from 10am to enjoy food and drinks and a little friendly competition before the training starts.

A key highlight of the event will be an exclusive Men's First Team Signing Session, giving fans the opportunity to meet members of the squad, collect autographs and capture some special memories with their Saints favourites.



Signing Session Tickets



Tickets for the signing session are free, but places are limited and expected to be in high demand. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, with a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Whether you're looking to see the team in action, enjoy the activities around the stadium or meet the players themselves, the day promises to be a memorable day at St Mary's for the whole family.

Travel Information

Please note that parking will not be available at St Mary's for this event. Supporters are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and make use of alternative travel options where possible.

If you have any accessibility requirements, please contact [email protected] ahead of your visit so we can help ensure your experience is as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

Don't miss your chance to get closer to the Saints at St Mary's.