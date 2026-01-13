Four more matches are now available for Saints Members to purchase in their exclusive window, with an exclusive additional discount available on all four matches.

For the first week of these matches going on sale only, Saints Members can get £5 off all four matches now available for them to purchase. This discount is usually only applied to Category C matches, but we have opened it up for each of these four now on sale to members. The matches available are:

Saints vs QPR | Tues 24th Feb | 8pm KO | Tickets from £15 for Adults and £5 for Juniors (first week only)

Fans with Membership Plus may use their free ticket voucher for this Category C fixture if you haven't used it already for a previous relevant match. This voucher can only be used once and will not be available again for the other advertised fixtures if used for the QPR match.

Saints vs Norwich City | Sat 7th March | 3pm KO | Tickets from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors (first week only)

Saints vs Oxford United | Sat 21st March | 3pm KO | Tickets from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors (First week only)

Saints vs Ipswich Town | Fri 3rd April | 3pm KO | Tickets from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors (First week only)

Half Season Tickets Last Chance

You’ve only got until 17th January till be in that number for the final eleven games of the season. With a 2025/26 Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis.

Adults: starting from £238 in our Corner areas or the equivalent of £21.64 per game.

Under 18s: starting from £133 in our Kids Zone and Flanks or the equivalent of £12.09 per game.

Under 14s: starting from £48 in our Kids Zone or the equivalent of £4.36 per game.

Not a Member yet?

Saints Memberships are half price from £30 to just £15. Enjoy priority access to matches, selected discounts as well as access to special offers throughout the season.

Saints Membership