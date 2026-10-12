Meet your Fan Advisory Board: Natalia C & Simon D

The Fan Advisory Board (FAB) is a group of Saints supporters who help ensure fans' voices are heard at the Club. Over the next few weeks, we'll introduce you to some of the new members and tell you a little about them

Natalia Costa de Foster

I became a Saints supporter through my in-laws, so I suppose I was gradually converted — and there was probably no going back! What started as a family connection has become a really important part of my life. I’m a season ticket holder and also volunteer with the Saints Foundation, and being part of the Saints community has given me a real sense of belonging to something that feels much bigger than football.

I’ve spent over 20 years working in global mobility and immigration, leading teams and working with people and organisations across different countries and cultures. My experience has taught me the value of listening, understanding different perspectives, building trust and bringing people together to find practical solutions.

I genuinely care about Southampton FC, our supporters and the future we can create together. I will represent fans with passion and integrity, listening with honesty and respect, encouraging meaningful dialogue and helping to strengthen the connection between supporters and the Club. Most importantly, I want to play my part in creating a Saints community that everyone can feel proud to be part of.

Simon Dennis

I'm Simon, 44, and outside football I work in a senior leadership position, running operations across a large multi-site national retail business. I have multiple years experience working at board level, holding people to account, and making sure the people on the ground actually get heard rather than just managed.

My connection to Southampton started at the Dell, aged 6, sat next to my Dad. It took until I was about 13 for it to properly grab me, and once it did, it never let go. I now take my own daughters to watch, as a season ticket holder in the Northam.

On matchdays you'll usually find me in the Northam fan zone a few hours before kick off, talking all things Saints with anyone who'll chat, then in the Dell afterwards chewing the game over with friends. I avidly follow our fan socials too, which gave me a real sense of where sentiment actually sits, and that's a big part of what pushed me to apply for the FAB.

I'm particularly passionate about open communication and how the club operates day to day. I genuinely believe there's an opportunity to bring my professional experience in operations and communication to help both fans and the club understand where we are, and build on it together, honestly and openly.

Outside all that, I'm just a Dad and a Saint, trying to make sure future generations get to feel about this club the way I have.

The FAB plays an important role in helping the Club understand the views and experiences of Saints supporters. We'll be introducing more of our new members in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out more about the people helping to make sure fans' voices are heard.