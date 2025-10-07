Head to the Silverlake Stadium for the 7pm kick-off to enjoy an evening out as Saints Women's play Portsmouth Women in the League Cup.

Head to the stadium as turnstiles open from 5:30pm to enjoy an evening at Silverlake Stadium as Saints Women start their League Cup campaign against rivals Pompey Women for a 7pm kick-off.

Tickets for this fixture are still available to buy, you can get your tickets here.

Please note that this match is not a part of the alcohol in-bowl trial allowing fans to bring alcohol to their seat.

Food and drink will be available at Sherwoods Restaurant & Spitfire Grill located in Silverlake Stadium.

Tickets are also available to purchase on the day prior to the game online using the link above. You will be required to show your ticket at the turnstile.

Parking

Parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are 100 spots available in total and must be purchased by Tuesday 7th October, 7pm. Parking will not be available to purchase on matchday.

Tickets for this fixture and all going forward at St Mary's will be on the Saints Tickets App. Supporters should download the app and view their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's.

There will be support tents and staff on hand to provide assistance on the day.

For more information, including a video guide and step-by-step instructions, click below.

