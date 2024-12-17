Southampton face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night. Get ready for the cup clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Liverpool

Carabao Cup

St Mary’s Stadium

Wednesday 18th December, 8pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long

Fourth official: Josh Smith

HOW TO WATCH?

Wednesday night's quarter-final will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with Saints Play live audio commentary also available worldwide.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A home quarter-final in the Carabao Cup presents a real opportunity for Saints to reach the semi-finals for the second time in three years. Doing so, despite the form opponents Liverpool find themselves in, could prove vital to kick-starting the second half of the Premier League season in the best way possible.

TEAM NEWS

Rusk stated there were no fresh injury updates ahead of the visit of Liverpool, however Adam Armstrong will miss the game following a yellow card in the previous two games in the competition.

THE MANAGERS

Simon Rusk: "I think it’s clear to see at the moment we’ve got a tough run of games. I think the role for me is to organise the group of staff, organise the players to prepare for this exciting game.

"I’ve been at the club since the summer, in the time scale I’ve been working with them I’m comfortable these players are a really professional group of players. I think the nature of the turn around between games presents its challenges. I need to assess the group and who’s available to play, I’m looking forward to it."

Arne Slot: "I think that is normal for Liverpool to be fighting for every trophy and to be for a long time in every cup to go all the way. This happened last season when this club won this competition. So, not surprised that, with the quality we have, we are competing at the moment for these three trophies and the fourth one is starting in January.

"But it is a challenge because we have a lot of competition, great competition in other teams here as well. And also in the League Cup, if you look at the other teams that are still in, for none of the teams that are in it's not going to be an easy road to the final."

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 4

Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Aribo, Fernandes, Bree 2

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 3

Walker-Peters, Dibling, Lallana, Taylor 2

Armstrong, Sugawara, Kamaldeen 1

Liverpool

Goals:

Mohamed Salah 16

Gakpo, Diaz 9

Diogo Jota 5

Assists:

Mohamed Salah 13

Alexander-Arnold, Jones 4

Szoboszlai, Díaz, Núñez 3

ONES TO WATCH

Paul Onuachu: After impressing during the match against Liverpool last month, the striker hasn't featured for Saints since through injury.

A return to training means he's available for selection once more, hoping to replicate his performance against Slot's men on Wednesday night.

Cody Gakpo: The Dutch forward has enjoyed his outings in the Carabao Cup so far this season, scoring more in this competition than he has in the Premier League.

In just two outings Gakpo has a brace in each, including the opening two against Brighton in the fourth round which secured Liverpool's quarter-final spot.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 120

Saints: 31

Draws: 26

Liverpool: 63

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

November 2024: Saints 2-3 Liverpool (Armstrong, Fernandes)

February 2024: Liverpool 3-0 Saints FA Cup

May 2023: Saints 4-4 Liverpool (Kamaldeen 2, Ward-Prowse, A Armstrong)

November 2022: Liverpool 3-1 Saints (Adams)

May 2022: Saints 1-2 Liverpool (Redmond)

DID YOU KNOW?

- Only three players have created more chances in the 2024/25 Carabao Cup than Mateus Fernandes (8), who has two assists in three games

- Saints have eliminated Liverpool from the League Cup on three occasions (1960-61, 1999-00 and 2016-17); only Arsenal (6), Spurs (4) and Chelsea (4) have done so more often.

