Premier League action pauses for the Emirates FA Cup fourth round, with Saints hosting Burnley at St Mary's. Get clued up ahead of Saturday's clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Burnley

Emirates FA Cup

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 8th February, 3pm GMT

THE OFFICIAL

Referee: Will Finnie

Assistants: Mark Scholes, James Wilson

Fourth official: Tom Reeves

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

After picking up a much-needed Premier League win at Ipswich last weekend, Saints turn their attention to the Emirates FA Cup in a buoyant mood.

Facing Championship opposition for the second round in a row, Ivan Jurić's side can build some momentum with back-to-back victories ahead of a return to Premier League action against Bournemouth.

Unlikely to make wholesale changes for the clash with the Clarets, Scott Parker could once again rest a number of key players as Burnley prioritise their promotion push from the second tier.

TEAM NEWS

Last weekend's win at Ipswich came at a cost, losing Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jack Stephens to injury.

In brighter news, Nathan Wood is available for the visit of the Clarets, with Cameron Archer also back in team training.

THE MANAGERS

Ivan Jurić: "We have to be optimistic. It's not easy to change everything but the players really want to be better, they are working hard. All these games are opportunities for us."

Scott Parker: "We can probably integrate the new players into this fixture, give them some minutes and get them up to speed. But the plan is to be competitive. We have got a big fixture away from home against a very good side. I would like us to take this competition and stay in it as long as we can."

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Tyler Dibling 4

Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 4

Walker-Peters, Dibling, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Kamaldeen, Taylor 2

Sugawara, Bree 1

Burnley

Goals:

Josh Brownhill 9

Zian Flemming 8

Jaidon Anthony 3

Assists:

Josh Brownhill 4

Connor Roberts 3

Pires, Humphreys, Anthony, Foster 1

ONES TO WATCH

Welington: After impressing on his Premier League debut at Ipswich a week ago, the Brazilian full back will be hoping for another strong showing in the Emirates FA Cup.

Whilst uncommon to select a defender for this section of the Match Pack, Saints will need to use every advantage in order to break down this stubborn Burnley side. Utlising the threat provided by his full backs in order to get crosses into the likes of Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo is sure to be high on Jurić's list.

Josh Brownhill: Even with having a defence as stern as Burnley do, they need attacking threat to convert draws into wins, something Brownhill has provided from midfield throughout the campaign.

Contributing to 13 goals (nine goals, four assists) already, the 29-year-old is the spark which has seen Scott Parker's side keep up the pace with the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United this season.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 64

Saints: 22

Draws: 18

Burnley: 24

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

April 2022: Burnley 2-0 Saints

October 2021: Saints 2-2 Burnley (Livramento, Broja)

April 2021: Saints 3-2 Burnley (S Armstrong, Ings, Redmond)

September 2020: Burnley 0-1 Saints (Ings)

February 2020: Saints 1-2 Burnley (Ings)

DID YOU KNOW?

- The two previous FA Cup ties between Saints and Burnley were in 1908 and 2014 and both were won by the Saints, winning 2-1 away in the first round in 1907-08 and 4-3 at home in the third round in 2013-14.

- Saints have won eight of their last 10 home matches in the FA Cup (L2), winning the last three in a row at St Mary’s all by a 3+ goal margin without conceding a single goal.

KEEP UP TO DATE

Unable to make it to St Mary's on Saturday? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Facebook

Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!

Open the Saints app today!